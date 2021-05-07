Zelenskyi briefs Benelux countries’ foreign ministers on security situation in eastern Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed with the foreign ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg the situation in eastern Ukraine and confirmed the invitation to the leadership of the three countries to take part in the Crimean Platform.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was discussed at the meeting of President Zelenskyi with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium Sophie Wilmès, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stef Blok and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn, the press service of the Head of State informs.

In particular, Zelenskyi thanked the ministers for starting their visit to Ukraine with a trip to the east on their own initiative.

"I think it's important not to know what is happening there in words, but to see everything with your own eyes. I know that you were in the town of Shchastia in Luhansk region. You saw our attitude towards Donbas. We are investing in infrastructure," he said.

See more: Blinken calls his visit to Ukraine productive. PHOTOS

The President stressed that it was important not only to resolve the issue of de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, but also to make those who live in this territory, cross the contact line, feel human.