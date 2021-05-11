Ukraine increases contract for supply of Pfizer vaccine to 20 mln doses – Stepanov

Ukraine has increased the contract for the supply of Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We've been able to double the supply of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine this calendar year," he said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He recalled that in total, Ukraine currently has contracts for the supply of 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers. In particular, 8 million doses under the COVAX mechanism and 32 million doses under direct contracts with manufacturers.

Read more: Stepanov: We overcame third wave of COVID-19 pandemic