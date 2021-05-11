Kyiv reports 101 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 101 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of May 11, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 199,077, Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 55 women aged 18-95 years; 2 girls aged 10 months and 13 years; 40 men aged 19-83 years; 6 boys aged 6-12 years old.

Eight people have died in the past day. In total, 4,826 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 46 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 128,157 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Stepanov: We overcame third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

As reported, Ukraine recorded a total of 2,122,327 coronavirus cases as of May 11, including 2,817 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.