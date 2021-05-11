President: Full-fledged NATO and EU membership is Ukraine’s strategic goal

Ukraine’s strategic goal is to acquire full-fledged membership in the European Union and NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The strategic goal of the state is to acquire full-fledged membership of Ukraine in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. We must also ensure strengthening special partnership with NATO and acquiring full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. National Security", a correspondent reports.

For this purpose, it is planned to achieve sufficient interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the security and defense sector with the relevant structures of the Allies in the shortest possible time and to receive an invitation to NATO MAP, Zelenskyi added.

On Monday, a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of NATO – Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria – was held.