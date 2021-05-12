Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine eight times

Over the past day, May 11, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine eight times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area. The enemy opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and grenade machine guns – outside Kalynove-Borshchuvate (61km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – in the area of Novoselivka (16km west of Luhansk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers – in the suburbs of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Moreover, the Russian occupiers used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines in the direction of Pivdenne.

The members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained no combat losses.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on May 12, no ceasefire violations were reported.