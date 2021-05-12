Four parties could enter Ukrainian parliament

If the parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held next Sunday, four parties would overcome the 5% electoral threshold and enter the Verkhovna Rada, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group on April 23-27, 2021.

In particular, 22.8% of those who have decided on their choice and intend to vote would support the Servant of the People party, 14.4% would vote for the European Solidarity party, 13.7% would vote for the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and 12.2% would cast their ballots for the Batkivshchyna party.

The rating of other parties is significantly lower. Some 3.7% of respondents are ready to vote for the Radical Party, 3.6% for the Party of Shariy, 3.5% for the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman, 3.4% for Svoboda, 3.2% for the Strength and Honor party, and 3% for the For the Future party. The rating of other parties is below 3%.

The survey was conducted among residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.