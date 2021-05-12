PGO To Request Court To Arrest Medvedchuk

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to address a court to arrest a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of high treason.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Viktor Medvedchuk, states he is staying in Ukraine and is not going to flee from justice.

He noted he intended to take part in lawful investigative proceedings and achieve justice for both himself and his voters.

According to Medvedchuk, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is acting in violation of the Constitution of Ukraine and laws of Ukraine while conducting searches at his home and office.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) states that Medvedchuk handed over secret information about the deployment of a Ukrainian military unit to the Russian authorities in 2020.

According to him, this is one of the criminal episodes incriminated to Medvedchuk.

The SSU head says that it was how Medvedchuk made a great gift to Russia.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Crimea to Members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

According to her, Medvedchuk conducted subversive activities against Ukraine, including in the economic sphere.