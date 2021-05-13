Eight ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, May 12, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The occupiers opened fire from 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and grenade machine guns – outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – in the suburbs of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers – near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); antitank missile systems – near Myrne (28km south-west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Moreover, a car of the mine clearance group was damaged as a result of the enemy shelling. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained no combat losses.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy shelling.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE representatives about the actions by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

As of 7 a.m. on May 13, no ceasefire violations were reported.