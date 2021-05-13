Kyiv court starts choosing measure of restraint for Medvedchuk

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has started a session to choose a measure of restraint for Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Medvedchuk and his lawyers are present at the court session. The prosecution is represented by three prosecutors.

Medvedchuk's party members also came to the court building.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that the prosecution would ask the court to choose a measure of restraint for Medvedchuk in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail of UAH 300 million.

On May 12, Medvedchuk, an MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, arrived at the Prosecutor General's Office to get acquainted with the notice declaring him a suspect in the case of treason.

On May 11, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed suspicion notices for MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak. They are suspected of treason and the attempted plundering of national resources in Crimea.

The investigation believes that Medvedchuk negotiated with the aggressor state to re-register the Hlyboka oil and gas field in the Black Sea, 75 km from Feodosia, and to extract minerals, which are Ukraine's national resource.

In addition, Medvedchuk is suspected of treason (passing secret information about a military unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the aggressor state).