Ukraine reports 7,562 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,562 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,143,448, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 7,562 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 14, 2021. Some 336 children and 216 health workers have fallen ill," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to Stepanov, 287 deaths, 2,195 hospitalizations and 15,958 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,143,448 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,832,601 have recovered, and 47,620 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (681), Kharkiv region (665), Dnipropetrovsk region (487), Cherkasy region (449), and Donetsk region (445).

Read more: Shmyhal: COVID-19 pandemic declining in Ukraine

Some 21,587 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on May 13.

As many as 918,164 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 918,162 of them receiving one dose and 8,358 people getting two doses (two persons got one dose abroad).

A total of 6,813 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 12.