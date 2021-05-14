Police Puts Electronic Ankle Tracking Device On MP Medvedchuk

The police have put an electronic ankle tracking device on member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Viktor Medvedchuk.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Now, the MP cannot live his home and must wear the device all the time.

As earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to take into custody the Member of the Verkhovna Rada Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and chose for him round-the-clock house arrest until July 9.

According to him, Medvedchuk must deposit his passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

The Office of Prosecutor General asked the court to arrest MP Medvedchuk and set a bail of UAH 300 million.