Greece did not open its borders to Ukrainian tourists on May 14 - embassy

Greece did not open its borders to Ukrainian tourists on May 14, as was announced earlier, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Hellenic Republic has said.

"As of May 14, 2021, the decision of the Greek government on the entry of Ukrainian citizens to Greece for tourism purposes has not been made!" the statement reads.

The embassy told Ukrinform that it was currently unknown when Greece will open its borders to Ukrainian tourists.

The Ukrainian embassy added that it would immediately notify about any changes in the regime of entry of Ukrainian citizens to Greece on its website and Facebook page.

Greece earlier promised to open its borders to tourists from the European Union and third countries on May 14.

In particular, it was reported that in order to enter Greece, Ukrainian tourists would have to present a negative PCR test or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.