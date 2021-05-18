Ukraine calls on world to condemn deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, recognize it as genocide – MFA

Ukraine calls on the international community to condemn the deportation of Crimean Tatars from the Crimean peninsula in 1944 and recognize it as genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the Day of Remembrance for the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide, released on Tuesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The ministry said in the statement, the deportation of 1944 was "a deliberate action by the inhuman communist regime of the USSR with the aim of exterminating one of the indigenous peoples of Crimea." "According to various estimates, in the first years of exile alone, more than 46% of the evicted Crimean Tatars died as a result of hunger, mass diseases, bullying and hard labor in places of special settlements," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also called on the entire civilized world to participate in the Crimean platform and cooperate to resolve urgent political, security, legal, economic and humanitarian problems that resulted from the occupation of Crimea by Russia.

"Some 70 years after the deportation, Russia resumed repressions against the Crimean Tatar people by occupying Crimea in 2014 [...]. Hundreds of Ukrainian citizens, in particular Crimean Tatars, have become victims of political repression in the criminal cases fabricated by the Russian-occupation forces. Dozens of prisoners on politically motivated charges are being illegally detained in Crimea and on the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in the statement.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's position on the protection of European democratic values, human rights and freedoms remains unchanged and unshakable: Ukraine protects the rights of the Crimean Tatar people on an equal basis with the rights of all indigenous peoples living on Ukrainian territory.