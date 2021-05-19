SSU Studying Video Messages Of Ex-Judge Chaus. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is studying the video messages of the former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, who said that he intends to return to Ukraine in the near future and that he was kidnapped back in 2016.

Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram-post.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"We have opened criminal proceedings and are studying and analyzing all materials that can act as elements of the evidence base," said SSU speaker Artem Dekhtiarenko.

He recalled that the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the kidnapping of Chaus in Moldova and illegal transportation across the border.

As earlier reported, Chaus recorded a video message about his intention to return to Ukraine and said that he was kidnapped back in 2016 and taken to Moldova.

Watch more: Poroshenko calls Ukrainians to support him at presidential election and asks for pardon. VIDEO