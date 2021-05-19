Zelenskyi's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

A press conference by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the occasion of summing up the results of his two years in office will be held at the Antonov State Enterprise on Thursday, May 20, the President's Office reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At 12:00 on Thursday, May 20, a press conference will be held by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi," an announcement posted on the website of the head of state reads.

The event will take place at State Enterprise Antonov at 1 Academician Tupolev Street in Kyiv.

Read more: President: Full-fledged NATO and EU membership is Ukraine’s strategic goal

Earlier, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that a press conference of the president would take place on May 20.

"This will be quite detailed conversation to summarize the results of the first two years of Volodymyr Zelensky's tenure, to discuss key areas of work and decisions to be made during the third year," Podoliak said in a comment handed over to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.