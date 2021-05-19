Kyiv reports 477 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 477 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"477 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital over the past day. 13 people have died. In total, 4,972 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic. As of today, the total number of confirmed cases - 202,894," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 255 women aged 19-90 years; 11 girls aged between 6 months and 13 years; 199 men aged 18-88 years; 12 boys aged between 17 days and 17 years old.

At the same time, 1,882 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 134,959 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 5,138 new COVID-19 cases on May 18.