Shmyhal submits motion to appoint three ministers

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has tabled in the Verkhovna Rada a motion to appoint the ministers of infrastructure, health care and economy, his spokeswoman, Olha Kuryshko, has told.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

In particular, the prime minister proposed that MPs appoint Oleksiy Liubchenko as Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov as infrastructure minister, and Viktor Liashko as health minister.

The Ukrainian parliament dismissed three ministers at an extraordinary meeting on May 18.

Lawmakers dismissed Vladyslav Kryklii as infrastructure minister, Ihor Petrashko as economy minister, and Maksym Stepanov as health minister.

According to the law on the Cabinet of Ministers, proposals for candidates for appointment to government positions are submitted by a coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The motion on appointments is submitted by the prime minister.