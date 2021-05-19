Shmyhal submits motion to appoint three ministers
Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
In particular, the prime minister proposed that MPs appoint Oleksiy Liubchenko as Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov as infrastructure minister, and Viktor Liashko as health minister.
The Ukrainian parliament dismissed three ministers at an extraordinary meeting on May 18.
Lawmakers dismissed Vladyslav Kryklii as infrastructure minister, Ihor Petrashko as economy minister, and Maksym Stepanov as health minister.
According to the law on the Cabinet of Ministers, proposals for candidates for appointment to government positions are submitted by a coalition of parliamentary factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The motion on appointments is submitted by the prime minister.