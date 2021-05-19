Estonia ready to support Ukraine's future accession to EU – joint statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas have signed a joint statement on priority areas of bilateral cooperation, which notes Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's future accession to the European Union, the presidential press service has reported.

During the meeting, Zelenskyi thanked the Estonian side for its continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular in the context of Estonia's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2020-2021, the report said.

"I know that yesterday you were in Donbas, in particular at the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint and the Shchastia checkpoint. I thank you for this, both from myself and from all citizens of Ukraine. It is important for me that the leaders of other countries come and see with their own eyes the situation in Donbas, see our attitude to the citizens living in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government," Zelenskyi said.

He also thanked Estonia for its continued assistance in the medical rehabilitation of Ukrainian servicemen and for the allocation of 500,000 euros in humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Zelenskyi noted the readiness of the Estonian side to join the cooperation in the framework of the Crimean Platform Summit in Kyiv on August 23, 2021.

For her part, Kallas thanked Zelenskyi for the warm welcome. "Ukraine is always in the heart of the Estonian people. And we always do our best to support Ukraine within all possible platforms - the European Union, NATO, the UN," she said.

Both sides paid special attention to Ukraine's priority steps towards deepening relations with the European Union.

Zelenskyi stressed Ukraine's strategic goal of gaining full membership in the EU and thanked Estonia for its traditionally active support in achieving this ambitious task.

Following the talks, Zelenskyi and Kallas signed a joint statement on priority areas of bilateral cooperation. The document separately fixes Estonia's readiness to support Ukraine's future accession to the EU and its willingness to assist the country in achieving the membership criteria.

Kallas is on an official visit to Ukraine.