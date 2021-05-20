Blinken, Lavrov talk about escalation on Ukraine’s border – Department of State

Russia’s recent military buildup near Ukraine's border and in occupied Crimea was one of the topics of talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This was said in an official statement released by the U.S. Department of State following the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov on May 19.

"Secretary Blinken raised our deep concerns regarding Russia’s continued military deployments in and near Ukraine, its actions against VOA and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and the health of Aleksey Navalny and the repression of opposition organizations," the report reads.

The secretary reiterated President Biden’s resolve to protect U.S. citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm U.S. or its allies.

In addition, Blinken underscored the imperative of ensuring humanitarian access for the people of Syria, where Russia supports the Assad regime.

At the same time, the secretary noted that the United States sought a more stable and predictable relationship with Moscow. In this context, the parties discussed Russia’s Arctic Council Chairmanship and the importance of cooperation given their shared stake in the region.

They also discussed regional issues, including finding a long-term political solution to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Afghanistan, strategic stability, and curbing Iran and the DPRK’s nuclear programs.

Blinken and Lavrov committed to continued discussions going forward.

As reported, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk said that the number of Russian troops near Ukraine’s border has not significantly decreased; therefore, the issue of Russia fulfilling its obligations under the Vienna Document and providing explanations for unusual military activity remains relevant.