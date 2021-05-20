Russian mercenaries violate ceasefire in JFO area once

Over the past day, May 19, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired under-barrel grenade launchers near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As of 7 a.m. on May 20, one ceasefire violation was recorded. The occupiers opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops suffered no combat losses.