Offices Of Presidents Of Ukraine And Russia Start Negotiations On Possible Meeting Of Zelenskyi And Putin

The offices of the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia have begun negotiations on a possible meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi said this during a press conference dedicated to two years of his presidency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Let me tell you frankly, a conversation has begun between the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Russian Federation (about a possible meeting of the presidents)," Zelenskyi said.

He noted that within the framework of the negotiations of the leaders of the countries of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) between Germany and France, the so-called clusters on ending the war in Donbas were agreed, but there was no agreement with Russia.

Therefore, Zelenskyi suggested Putin meet anywhere in Donbas, to which Putin proposed a meeting in Moscow.

Zelenskyi noted that traditionally in such situations a meeting takes place in one of the places of conflict or on neutral territory, thus making it clear that they are not considering a meeting on Russian territory.

Commenting on the talks between the leaders of the Normandy Format countries, he expressed the opinion that support from Germany and France should be stronger.

Zelenskyi also believes that recently Germany and France have weakened their positions in relation to Russia, which, in his opinion, is associated with the economic situation and pressure from the business inside their countries.