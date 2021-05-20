Kyiv court sanctions detention of MP Kozak

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has sanctioned the detention of Ukrainian MP Taras Kozak, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the report, the court gave permission to detain Kozak, an MP from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, under a motion from the SBU investigator approved by Ukraine's prosecutor general.

Earlier, SBU investigators placed him on the wanted list.

On May 11, Kozak and MP Viktor Medvedchuk were declared suspects in the case of treason and the attempted plundering of national resources in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea under Part 1 of Article 111, Part 3 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the report, the SBU has substantiated evidence of illegal activities and cooperation of these persons with the aggressor country.

The pretrial investigation is underway.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the court sanctioned Kozak's detention in order to bring him to a court session to choose a measure of restraint for him.

Prosecutors and investigators will ask the court to take the suspect into custody, with the alternative of putting up UAH 300 million bail.