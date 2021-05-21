Ukraine reports 4,984 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 4,984 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,175,382, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported.

"According to the Public Health Center, 4,984 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 21, including 278 children and 97 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 202 COVID-related deaths, 1,785 hospitalizations and 12,845 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,175,382 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,929,039 have recovered and 49,101 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (453), Donetsk region (408), Dnipropetrovsk region (405), Zaporizhia region (354), and Kyiv region (348).

