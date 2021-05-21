Zelenskyi-Putin meeting will take place when Kyiv convinced that presidents will talk about Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba

The presidents of Ukraine and Russia – Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Vladimir Putin – will meet when Kyiv is convinced that the conversation between the two Presidents will concern Donbas and Crimea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The meeting will take place when we, Kyiv, are convinced that at this meeting we will be able to substantively discuss the issues that are the key for us," Kuleba said in an interview with Radio NV.

He said that the Ukrainian president will not meet with Putin "in order not to talk about Donbas and Crimea."

"Basically, this meeting is being arranged very hard. However, we confirm that we are ready for a conversation, and the main topic of conversation is, of course, the end of the war and peace in Ukraine. There should be no external suspicions about this conversation, because we must talk with Putin, we understand that decisions are made in Russia by Vladimir Putin, and no one else. But I am absolutely sure that if this meeting takes place, then the President of Ukraine will very toughly and fundamentally protect Ukrainian interests," the Foreign Minister said.