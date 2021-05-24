Shevchenko expelled from Servant of the People faction

Servant of the People MPs have supported the decision to expel Yevhen Shevchenko, who met with unrecognized Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in April, from the party's faction in parliament, the deputy head of the faction, Yevheniia Kravchuk, has told.

As reported by Censor.NET.

She said 70% of MPs had voted for Shevchenko's exclusion from the faction. "It's about 170 [MPs]," she added.

A respective statement about Shevchenko's expulsion from the faction was also published on the party's website.

"Ukrainian MP Yevhen Shevchenko has been expelled from the Servant of the People faction. The relevant decision was adopted by a majority of votes. All the necessary signatures have been collected. The documents will soon be submitted to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and read out in the hall," the statement reads.

Shevchenko wrote on Telegram on April 20, 2021 that he had arrived in Minsk. Photos and videos of Shevchenko's meeting with Lukashenko were published in the Telegram channel "Pul pervogo."

Oleksandr Korniienko, chairman of the Servant of the People party, said that Shevchenko had not been delegated to hold any talks in Belarus.