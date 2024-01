Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko plans to include in his team half of the deputies who worked in the team of Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The team will change 50x50, half of the deputy ministers will remain," he told reporters on Monday.

Liashko clarified that he would present his team in the near future.

