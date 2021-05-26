Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine eight times

Over the past day, May 25, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from antitank missile systems and small arms near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk) and Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Mavic-class UAV was spotted crossing the contact line in the direction of Ukrainian positions near the village of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk). Ukrainian defenders shot down the occupiers' drone with small arms.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy shelling.

Ukrainian troops sustained no losses over the past day.

As of 7 a.m. on May 26, two ceasefire violations were reported. A Ukrainian defender was wounded in the enemy shelling. The soldier was promptly given first aid and taken to a medical facility.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the actions by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.