Ukraine reports 3,395 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,395 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,189,858, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Telegram.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 3,395 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 26. In particular, 154 children and 73 health workers have fallen ill," the report reads.

According to the report, 208 COVID-related deaths, 1,778 hospitalizations and 14,987 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,189,858 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 1,990,051 have recovered and 49,893 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (385), Kharkiv region (328), Dnipropetrovsk region (277), Zaporizhia region (219), and Kyiv region (208).

Some 2,608 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 24.