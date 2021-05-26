First batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines purchased at public expense arrives in Ukraine

The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, purchased at the public expense, has been delivered to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Ukraine. The batch consists of 167,000 doses, and 50,000 are expected to arrive by the end of the week.

The purchase of the Pfizer vaccine was made at the public expense through the Crown Agents.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine began on February 24, 2021. On April 6, Ukraine signed an agreement with the American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer for the supply of 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine.

In general, according to the Ministry of Health, Ukraine reached an agreement on the supply of 42 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from different manufacturers by the end of 2021. The delivery will be carried out through direct contacts and the global COVAX Facility.