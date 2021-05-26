Ukraine bans electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Ukraine's National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities will limit electricity imports from Russia and Belarus until October 1, 2021.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The regulator approved a respective draft resolution "On the distribution of capacity of interstate power grids" at an open meeting on May 26.

"At joint meetings, we came to the conclusion that together with electricity producers we should monitor the state of preparation for the autumn and winter period and the situation with the accumulation of coal. Although imports were necessary this winter, this does not mean that we will not extend the ban. Today we are ready to do it only by October 1," said Valerii Tarasiuk, the head of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities.

The draft resolution provides for a temporary restriction of available capacity, which is distributed at daily and monthly auctions for 2021, in terms of interstate power grids between Ukraine and states that are not members of the Energy Community (Russia and Belarus). At the same time, the introduction of mechanisms to control the accumulation of coal is envisaged.