Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times

Over the past day, May 26, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars and weapons on infantry fighting vehicles near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, and small arms – in the area of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); grenade machine guns and heavy machine guns – near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); different grenade launchers and small arms – in the suburbs of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); sniping weapons – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As of 7 a.m. on May 27, two ceasefire violations were reported.

Read more: Eight ceasefire violations in JFO area; anti-tank missile system hits civilian buildings

As the Headquarters notes, Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy shelling. Ukrainian troops sustained no losses. The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the ceasefire violations.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains completely controlled by the Ukrainian military.