Ukraine reports 3,509 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,509 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,193,367, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Telegram.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 3,509 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of May 27. In particular, 193 children and 82 health workers have fallen ill," the report reads.

According to the report, 183 COVID-related deaths, 1,402 hospitalizations and 16,867 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,193,367 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,006,918 have recovered and 50,067 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (454), Dnipropetrovsk region (284), Lviv region (278), Kharkiv region (233), and Kyiv region (194).

