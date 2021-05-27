Kuleba asks OSCE Secretary General to pay more attention to situation in occupied Crimea

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has asked OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid to pay more attention to the situation in the occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I addressed Ms. Schmid with a request that the OSCE SMM pay much more attention to the situation in the occupied Crimea and step up its efforts in the Crimean direction. We need the OSCE to pay more attention to Russia's unilateral steps that undermine the basic principles and commitments of the OSCE," Kuleba said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. The foreign minister stressed that Ukraine appreciates the efforts made by the OSCE and the Special Monitoring Mission.

Kuleba assured Schmid that Ukraine remains committed to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid makes a visit to Ukraine on May 26-30, during which she plans to meet with high-ranking officials and visit the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.