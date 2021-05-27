Court Refuses SBI To Arrest Tupytskyi's Property

The court refused the investigation of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to arrest property that was seized during the searches at Oleksandr Tupytskyi, whose appointment as a judge of the Constitutional Court was canceled by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Tupytskyi's lawyer Oleksandr Teleshetskyi announced this.

"The court refused (to the prosecutor) and the investigation to satisfy the motion for the arrest of the property," the lawyer said.

He added that now the SBI must immediately return this property to the owner, that is, Tupytskyi.

Read more: Downing of UIA plane in Iran is terrorist attack – Canadian court ruling

The lawyer also said that on Thursday the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv dismissed the case under three administrative protocols of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) against Tupytskyi, as they were drawn up unreasonably.