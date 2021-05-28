Ukraine at OSCE: 38 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 115 wounded over ‘ceasefire’ in Donbas

After the recommitment to ceasefire came into force in July 2020, 38 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 115 more have been wounded in shelling by Russian-occupation forces.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia’s attacks continue to claim the lives of Ukrainian servicepersons and destroy civilian infrastructure, making the already dire situation of the civilians even worse. Since the latest recommitment to the ceasefire of July 2020 until last Sunday, 37 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 115 wounded. Today, another Ukrainian serviceman was killed by sniper fire of the Russian armed formations near Novotoshkivske," Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, said at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on May 27.

As noted, the SMM confirmed last week that the residential area of the town of Marinka in the government-controlled part of the Donetsk region had been shelled with mortars from an easterly direction on the afternoon of May 20. Moreover, on May 24, the Russian armed formations used an antitank missile against the village of Shumy, despite security guarantees provided earlier for the repair works.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative drew the attention of the foreign delegations to the SMM reports which indicate that the daily number of ceasefire violations has already exceeded the 2020 daily average, with shellings taking place along the entire line of contact.

As reported, on July 22, 2020, the Trilateral Contact Group agreed on additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire in Donbas.