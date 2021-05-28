Five ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area today, Ukrainian soldier wounded

As of 07:00 on May 28, five ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns were used and two VOG-17 grenades were dropped from an UAV on Ukrainian positions near Hranitne (60km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

A Ukrainian serviceman received a bullet wound in the enemy shelling.

Ukrainian defenders fired back.

"Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area," the Headquarters informs.

Over the past day, May 27, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the JFO area. A Ukrainian serviceman was killed.

Invaders fired 120mm and 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns near Pisky; 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, different grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns – in the area of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – near Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); anti-tank missiles – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

One serviceman of the Joint Forces received a fatal bullet wound. Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the shelling by the Russian-occupation forces.

The Ukrainian side of the JCCC informed the OSCE SMM about the ceasefire violations.