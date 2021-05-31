Four ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area

Over the past day, May 30, four ceasefire violations by Russian occupiers were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and small arms in the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk). Invaders also used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to deliver POM-2 mines in the same direction. Ukrainian positions outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk) came under hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms fire," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian troops suffered no losses.

As of 07:00 on May 31, no ceasefire violations were recorded.