Activist Sternenko acquitted on robbery charges

Odesa Court of Appeal has acquitted activist Serhiy Sternenko under Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine under which he had been sentenced to seven years in prison.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Acquitted under Article 187. These are the 300 hryvnias for which they sentenced me to seven years with confiscation. There are still questions under Articles 146 and 263," he said.

On May 14, Odesa Court of Appeal started to consider Sternenko's and former Right Sector member Ruslan Demchuk's appeals against the verdict of the Prymorskyi District Court, which found them guilty of kidnapping Serhiy Shcherbych, a resident of the Lyman district, robbery, and illegal possession of firearms (Articles 246, 187 and 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced them to seven years and three months in prison, with confiscation of half of their property.

Before an appeal was filed against the verdict, a measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen for both of them. On April 9, Odesa Court of Appeal changed the measure of restraint to round-the-clock house arrest.

Read more: Kyiv court starts choosing measure of restraint for Medvedchuk

On March 26, the convicted activists' lawyers filed appeals against the sentences.

Sternenko denies his involvement in Shcherbych's abduction and insists the case is politically motivated.