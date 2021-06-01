Ukraine reports 2,137 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,137 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,204,631, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,137 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 1, 2021. Among them are 91 children and 56 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 163 COVID-related deaths, 579 hospitalizations and 12,085 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on May 31.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,204,631 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,053,167 have recovered and 50,699 have died.

See more: Ukraine sends first batch of oxygen concentrators to India. PHOTOS

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (434), Zaporizhia region (176), Kyiv region (138), Dnipropetrovsk region (137), and Rivne region (117).

Some 1,022 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 30.