Zelenskyi Fears Escalation By Russia Before October

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi fears an escalation of the situation by the Russian Federation before October.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The President of Ukraine said this in an interview for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to President Zelenskyi, in different periods, Russia brought 50,000-80,000 military to the border of Ukraine.

Besides, there were 30,000-35,000 military in the occupied territories of Donbas during the latest escalation.

The number included 3,000 Russian officers.

Besides, there were about 33,000-35,000 military in Russia-annexed Crimea.

When Europe and the United States started to cast pressure on Russia, about 3,500 militaries left Crimea.

The President considers that various military options can be expected from the Russian Federation, including naval operations.