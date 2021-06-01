Practice of appointing businessmen as heads of local administrations is over – President's Office dpty head

The President's Office "in general" abandoned the practice of appointing businessmen to the posts of heads of regional administrations, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko told.

"In most cases, I do not want to appoint such people, because there are some interests of their own in their business territories and I do not want these interests to be ahead of the interests of the government. At the level of the President's Office, in general, the practice with businessmen is over. Now these are bureaucrats, politicians, managers, officials from the executive branch (of government)," he said.

He said that recently a large number of heads of administrations have been replaced, noting that "somewhere, I do not argue, they overshot."

"I should say there will be more replacements of heads of regional administrations in the near future, since there are problems with some regions. It is too early to open such replacements, but this will happen within two weeks. We are looking for candidates for now," Tymoshenko said.

According to him, "we will be helped by the format of conducting accelerated courses at the academy under the president, where we recruit people in several streams."

Tymoshenko said that in the President's Office "they were able, on the whole, to balance their activities with mayors. We need to find common ground with them, they have their requests, problems and we are trying to solve them."