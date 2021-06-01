Russia delivered artillery and small arms to occupied areas of eastern Ukraine in May – intelligence

In May, the command of the Russian occupation forces delivered new batches of weapons and ammunition to non-government-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Maria Salnik said this at a briefing, citing information from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In May, new batches of weapons - in particular artillery and small arms - and Russian-made ammunition were delivered from the Russian Federation into the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions through uncontrolled areas of Ukraine's state border. At the same time, Russian military instructors trained mercenaries to staff reconnaissance and sabotage groups, sniper and sapper units," the spokesperson said.

In addition, the invaders mined the territory adjacent to the contact line with Russian-made mines, which are prohibited by international conventions, in particular those that lack the function of self-destruction. This poses an additional danger to the civilian population.

As previously reported, over the past day, 10 ceasefire violations by the Russian-occupation forces were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian troops suffered no losses.