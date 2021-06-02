Ukraine reports 2,205 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,205 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,206,836, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 2,205 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 2, 2021. Among them are 104 children and 85 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 158 COVID-related deaths, 1,262 hospitalizations and 9,405 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 1.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,206,836 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,062,572 have recovered and 50,857 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (473), Kyiv region (178), Kharkiv region (139), Zaporizhia region (124), and Donetsk region (112).

Some 2,137 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on May 31.