Zelenskyi, U.S. Senators discuss situation in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed security issues in eastern Ukraine, the buildup of Russian armed forces near the Ukrainian borders and occupied territories of Ukraine with the U.S. Senators who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Discussed the security situation in Donbas and the concentration of Russian forces in the occupied territories and near Ukraine's border with the U.S. Senate members. Due to the video call from the JFO area, senators could see the situation on the touch line to be with in the same information context with us," Zelenskyi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the presidential website, during the meeting, Zelenskyi said that a buildup of Russian troops is currently observed in the temporarily occupied territories and along the Ukrainian border. Russia has increased the number of aircraft and military equipment along the borders of Ukraine and in occupied Crimea.

"That is, Russia only verbally declares the withdrawal of its forces and the fulfillment of obligations. In general, only about 10,000 servicemen have been withdrawn," Zelenskyi said.

The president appreciates the senators for their bipartisan support of Ukraine, as well as for their assistance in ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state. He also noted the importance of continuing the policy of sanctions against Russia until it ceases its aggressive actions.

"The current sanctions from the EU and the United States no longer work today, Russia is used to living with this, taking away other territories and threatening Europe. The entire civilized world cannot allow this. Therefore, I believe that it is necessary not only to press, but to create a new format of the sanctions policy," the head of state said.

Senator from the Republican Party Jeanne Shaheen said that due to the information provided, the senators clearly understand what is happening in Donbas, they also received data on the buildup of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine. She said the senators have to send a very strong signal to Russia that it must withdraw all of its troops from the borders with Ukraine.

A delegation of the U.S. Senators, which includes Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy, as well as Republican Senator Rob Portman, is visiting Ukraine.