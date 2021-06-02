Ukraine's government approves visa-free travel agreement with Peru
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement with the Government of the Republic of Peru on short-term visa-free travel.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The decision was made without debates.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in turn, said on Twitter on June 2 that the visa-free regime for Ukrainian tourists is already in effect.
Ukraine will now expand visa-free travel to Peru to all types of travel: business trips, education visits, cultural exchange, media tours, and will also allow visa-free entry for Peruvian citizens.