Ukraine reports 2,581 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,581 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,209,417, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 2,581 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine as of June 3, 2021. Among them are 122 children and 129 health workers," the report reads.

According to the report, 102 COVID-related deaths, 1,059 hospitalizations and 9,405 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on June 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,209,417 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,072,572 have recovered and 50,959 have died.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (529), Zaporizhia region (182), Dnipropetrovsk region (177), Lviv region (154), and Kyiv region (143).

Some 2,205 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on June 1.