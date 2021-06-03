Rada restores penalty of imprisonment for inaccurate declarations

The Verkhovna Rada has backed the bill introducing imprisonment for inaccurate declaration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Bill No. 4651 at the final reading at the plenary session on Thursday was supported by 307 MPs.

The bill proposes to strengthen the responsibility for providing false information in the declarations and returns penalty of imprisonment, which was canceled by the decision of the Constitutional Court in October 2020.

According to the bill, for deliberate false declaration an official can be punished with a fine, public work or imprisonment for up to two years, if the discrepancy with real income ranges from UAH 1.1 million to UAH 4.5 million. If the discrepancy exceeds UAH 4.5 million, the offender shall face imprisonment for up to two years.

For deliberate failure to submit a declaration, the bill provides penalty of imprisonment for up to two years in addition to fines and public work.