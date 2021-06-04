Ukraine at OSCE: Russian aggression has claimed lives of 240 children

As a result of the Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, 240 children died, another 56 went missing, and hundreds were wounded.

"As we marked International Children's Day on 1 June, I wish to draw your attention to the fact that since the beginning of Russia’s aggression in 2014, more than 240 Ukrainian children lost their lives, 56 more went missing, and hundreds were wounded," Ambassador Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Organizations in Vienna, said at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting on June 3.

He noted that the civilian infrastructure in the government-controlled areas along the line of contact remained vulnerable to Russia’s armed attacks: last week, the SMM confirmed damage to residential areas in Marinka, Hranitne, and Pivnichne, all caused by shelling from the territories controlled by occupiers.

"We continue to severely condemn Russia’s attacks on the civilian population. They must be stopped. Russia needs to focus instead on implementing its part of the security provisions of the Minsk agreements," Tsymbaliuk stressed.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative also called on Russia to approve a pre-agreed mine action plan including 19 new areas, as well as to ensure unhindered access of international humanitarian organizations to the Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine so that they can raise awareness of the danger of mines and explosives in schools.