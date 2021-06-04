EU does not recognize Russian invaders’ ‘sentence’ to Chubarov

The European Union does not recognise Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and therefore does not recognise the "sentence" passed on Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov by a Russian court in Simferopol on June 1.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On 1 June, a so-called Russia-run court in the Ukrainian city Simferopol sentenced in absentia Mr Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis, the Crimean Tatar People’s self-governing body, to six years of prison and a fine for politically-motivated charges. The European Union does not recognise Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and therefore does not, and will not, recognise this "sentence" by an illegal court," the statement reads.

The sentencing of Chubarov constitutes a serious violation of his human rights and another example of the persecution of the Crimean Tatar community by the Russian "authorities".It further illustrates the severe deterioration of human rights on the Crimean peninsula since its illegal annexation.

Read more: Kuleba asks OSCE Secretary General to pay more attention to situation in occupied Crimea

The ban on the activities of the Mejlis must be reversed without further delay.

The EU reiterates that all illegally detained Ukrainian citizens on the Crimean peninsula must be released immediately.