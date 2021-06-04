One ceasefire violation recorded in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, June 3, no ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"As of 07:00 on June 4, one ceasefire violation by the Russian-occupation troops was recorded. The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations.

Ukrainian service members continue to control the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire regime, the Headquarters reports.